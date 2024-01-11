Betta Edu: EFCC Grills Senior Humanitarian Affairs Ministry Officials

Investigators of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have questioned several civil servants over the financial scandal rocking the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Naija News reports that the EFCC is investigating the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, ex-minister Sadiya Umar-Farouq, and Halima Shehu, the suspended National Coordinator and CEO of the National Social Investment Programme, an agency under the humanitarian ministry.

Edu is being investigated for authorising the transfer of N585 million into the private account of an accountant in the ministry, Bridget Oniyelu. At the same time, Umar-Farouq, who served as a minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari, was being probed over alleged N37bn money laundering.

Halima Shehu, on the other hand, was being questioned for allegedly moving N44bn NSIP funds into some private and corporate accounts without presidential approval.

According to The PUNCH, the EFCC operatives on Wednesday questioned many senior civil servants in the humanitarian affairs ministry.

It was gathered that the ministry’s top officials gave the investigators useful information that could help them unravel the financial malfeasance in the Ministry.

An EFCC source stated, “The women came today (Wednesday), and they’re cooperating with the commission.

“Also, director-generals and other senior officials under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs have been and are still being interrogated by the EFCC. Senior officials of some banks are still answering questions too over the alleged money laundering.’’

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Monday suspended Betta Edu for requesting payment of N585 million naira into private accounts allegedly meant for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos States.