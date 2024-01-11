Bayer Leverkusen Gives Update On Victor Boniface’s Surgery

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed that Nigerian striker, Victor Boniface, had a successful surgery on Wednesday, January 10, to treat a groin injury.

Victor Boniface, who had to withdraw from the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2023 AFCON squad due to an injury, has commenced his rehabilitation process, which could last until April this year.

“Victor Boniface was successfully operated today (Wednesday) in Berlin. The striker will return to Leverkusen later this week to start his rehabilitation process,” Bayer Leverkusen announced on X.

Recall that the 23-year-old Boniface sustained the injury while training with the Super Eagles in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, about a week before the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Eagles’ coach, Jose Peseiro, had no choice but to replace him with OGC Nice forward Terem Moffi, who is yet to join the squad at the time of writing.

Victor Boniface will be a big miss for the Eagles when the 2023 AFCON commence on January 13. He will also be a big miss for his club, Bayer Leverkusen, as he is currently the team’s highest goalscorer so far this season.

Note that Boniface has scored Leverkusen’s season-high 16 goals across all competitions.

His goalscoring prowess and overall team play have made him an indispensable member of Xabi Alonso’s team, trying to win their first Bundesliga title.

Bayer Leverkusen are currently topping the table with 42 points after 16 games. Their next Bundesliga game is against Augsburg on Saturday, January 13.