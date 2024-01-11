Bandits Kidnap Zamfara Varsity Lecturer

The director of the Centre for Research at the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State, Bello Janbako, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

Janbako, who is also a senior lecturer in the Department of Islamic Studies at the university, was taken from his residence in Damba Gusau, the state capital, on Wednesday, Naija News learnt.

A resident of the area, Nasamu Garba, told The PUNCH that the bandits forcefully entered Janbako’s residence at around 2 a.m. and kidnapped him.

In an attempt to prevent the abduction, security personnel engaged in a gunfight with the bandits.

He said, “When the bandits arrived at the residence of Bello Janbako, they fired several gunshots in order to frighten the residents of the area.

“They later broke into the house and abducted him but were confronted by the security personnel who arrived the area on a rescue mission.

“There was a serious fight between the bandits and the security personnel.

“Unfortunately, the bandits overpowered the security personnel due to their numbers and ran back to the forest with Bello Janbako.”

He added, “It is really unfortunate that this area, which is part of Gusau town, the state capital, is no longer safe.

“The bandits have been attacking us and have abducted many people from this area despite its closeness to the Government House Gusau.

“If the people of Damba area are not safe, one can say that the whole state is now controlled by bandits.”

Reports revealed that a resident of the area who is a Director of Finance in the state Ministry of Finance, Malam Sabiu, was abducted two days ago.

Similarly, the wife and two children of another finance director, Surajo Hassan, who were also residents of the area, were abducted last year.