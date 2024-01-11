Aregbesola’s APC Group Giving Oyetola’s Faction Headache – Former Chairman

Former Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Adelowo Adebiyi, on Wednesday, claimed the faction led by a former governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, is jittery about the political strength and popularity of Rauf Aregbesola and the Omoluabi caucus.

Adebiyi, while reacting to the creation of Omoluabi, a group formed by supporters of the former minister of Interior, said, “To the glory of God, Omoluabi is now a household name in the progressive family and Osun politics in general. That must have been giving the Oyetola-led APC headache to the extent of approaching the court on frivolous claims.”

According to him, “We read in the news a report of a purported suit instituted by the Gboyega Oyetola-led faction of the APC against our leader and former governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on the formation of Omoluabi Progressives Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“While respondents in the said suit are yet to be served, we note that the Gboyega Oyetola-led faction of the APC is no doubt jittery of the political strength and popularity of Aregbesola and the Omoluabi caucus who have for decades been the pillar of progressive politics in Osun.

“The purported litigation is a clear case of frustrated individuals who had thought that their mischiefs, shenanigans and lies would have negatively affected Aregbesola’s popularity, but were surprised that his popularity and influence are waxing stronger.”

Adebiyi further stated, “We had at inception declared that Omoluabi “is a caucus within the APC.” We are not a faction. We are the genuine foundation members of the party and we have no intention of abandoning the ship of the party as it navigates the most turbulent waters. We are no sprinters, but long-distance runners and we will still be standing when all the fair-weathers have gone.”

Adebiyi, however, accused the Oyetola-led APC of a frustrating “reconciliation move to unite Aregbesola and President Bola Tinubu. They do not want the crisis they created through mischief and spiritual means to settle between Aregbesola and Tinubu so as to continue calling themselves what they are not.”