APC Governors Meet In Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday night met in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the agenda of the meeting was not made available to journalists.

At 11:25 pm, the meeting was ongoing at the Imo state Governor’s Lodge in the Asokoro district of the nation’s capital.

The meeting was held under the leadership of the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, who is the Chairman of the Forum.

Some of those in attendance were the host, Senator Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Uba Sani (Kaduna).

Others were Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq among others.