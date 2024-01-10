Tinubu Appoints Christian Pilgrims Commission Board

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new board and management team for the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC).

The appointments were made known in a statement on Wednesday released by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

He stated that the appointments are subject to the confirmation of the individuals by the Nigerian Senate.

According to the statement, the Chairman of the Commission, Aloche Adole, remains in office while Stephen Adegbite serves as the secretary.

Below is the list of those appointed and their offices.

Aloche Adole (Chairman)

Stephen Adegbite (Secretary)

Omowumi Ogunlola (South West)

Clement Nweke (South East)

Weli Wosu (South South)

Joseph Mamman (North West)

Toma Ragnjiya (North East)

Simon Dolly (North Central)

Raphael Nwankwo – representing the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Tinubu Appoints NAHCOM Board, Management Team

Meanwhile, the President approved the appointment of a new board and management team for the National Hajj Commission (NAHCOM).

The appointments, which were announced in a statement on Wednesday by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, are subject to the confirmation of the individuals by the Nigerian Senate.

According to the statement, the Chairman of the Commission, Jalal Arabi, remains in the office as the chairman.

Ngelale added that the president gave approval to the appointments to ensure hitch-free and seamless 2024 Hajj operations.

The president mandated the appointees to dedicate themselves to the task of ensuring that operations of the National Hajj Commission are more efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of Nigerians.