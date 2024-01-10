Prepare For Political Criminals In 2025 – Emecheta Warns APGA

A former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency, Jude Okechukwu Emecheta, has advised the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to prepare adequately for political criminals in the upcoming 2025 gubernatorial elections.

Emecheta stated that it is no longer news for different characters to surface during the election and cause confusion.

Speaking to journalists, however, the former director insisted that Anambra is not Imo or Ebonyi State, adding that no amount of external invasion will thwart the collective mandate of Ndi-Anambra in 2025.

He insisted that the incumbent governor of the state, Charles Soludo, is doing very well judging from quality road constructions across the state and other infrastructures instituted by his government just barely two years in office, despite scarce resources.

He said some dramatic personae might not like Soludo because he is not throwing money in the wind for them to catch and also blocking revenue leakages through which many people have siphoned state resources,

Speaking further, he noted that APGA was lucky to have Soludo because he is bringing transparency and hard work to governance in the state, adding that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) should endeavour to make the local government party chairmen strong in the grassroots to enable them to galvanise people at the grassroots for APGA.