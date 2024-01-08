APC Taking Over Anambra In 2025 Is Like A Camel Passing Through A Needle’s Eye – APGA Knocks Ngige

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has berated former minister of Labour, Chris Ngige over the comment that the All Progressives Congress, (APC) would win the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State.

The National Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors’ Forum, Chinedu Obigwe claimed that Ngige made the comment to appease the powers in Abuja.

Obigwe insisted that Ngige’s assertion is simply his wishful thinking and he knows deep down that what he is saying is impossible.

“He knows very well that APC taking over Anambra in 2025 can be likened to a Camel passing through the eye of a needle. Ngige on his own, tried many times and failed, so whatever he is saying now is just to appease the powers that be in Abuja and it’s nothing more than that. It’s truly laughable for Ngige to say that a party that is not in existence in Anambra will take over the State in 2025.”

Obigwe said that in one of Ngige’s recent interviews, he confessed that Governor Soludo was doing well, stressing that the former minister could not approbate and reprobate at the same time.

“The slogan of one good turn deserves another will envelop the whole Anambra State by 2025 in a way that even the opposition will see with their two eyes that they cannot stop Governor Soludo 2nd term.

Story continues below advertisement

“What matters most to Ndi Anambra is that Governor Soludo is doing well in office. Ngige attested to this fact and for him to turn around to say that APC will take over Anambra is tantamount to him saying that they can make impossibility possible of which me and you know that they don’t have such powers. As for Ngige saying that by 2025 he will decide his next political move, I will advise him to bow out honourably to avoid being retired politically in a dishonourable way” he added.