Ortom Reacts To Supeme Court Ruling On Governor Alia Of Benue

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has congratulated his successor, Hyacinth Alia, over the Supreme Court confirmation of his victory at the polls.

Naija News recalls the Apex Court on Tuesday, affirmed Alia as the duly elected Governor of Benue State following the withdrawal of an appeal by the attorney to Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ortom, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his media aide, Terver Akase, in which he reacted to the development, called on the people of Benue State to join hands with the Governor in moving the state forward.

He said all things that transpired during the legal process should be put behind for the sake of the state, urging the people to look beyond party affiliations.

“The legal contest that ensued following the 2023 elections was fundamental in deepening our democratic values and principles.

“It is a reflection of the vibrant nature of our democracy and a demonstration of the rule of law at work.

“Now that Alia’s election has been affirmed, it is time for all of us to wish him well as he leads the state,” Ortom said.

Story continues below advertisement

While wishing Alia good health and success in his administration, Ortom called on the people to support the Governor in circumventing the challenges that come with leadership.