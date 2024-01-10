Kano Pillars Beg NFF Over N12 Million Fine

The Kano Pillars Football Club’s management has filed an appeal with the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Disciplinary Committee over their 12 million naira fine.

Naija News has reported that Kano Pillars were one of the NPFL clubs punished for alleged misconduct during league games last weekend.

Due to the alleged misconduct, they have to pay heavily, but the Kano-based side aims to convince the NFF to overturn the decision.

The club secretary, Sani Ibrahim, explained in a statement that a few thugs interfered with the live broadcast of their game against Plateau United at Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, protesting the decision made by the match official during Sunday’s matchday 17.

To absolve “some few that disguised as supporters to perpetrate the act,” the management appealed for forgiveness.

A statement from Kano Pillars read: “As we condemned the act in totality, we enjoin the committee to be calmed and above all to be composed in treating such kind of intricate issue given its role as an impartial umpire.

“As it is a known fact that human beings are mistakes bound, hence, the need to look upward and downward over the matter to temper justice with mercy.

“Unequivocally, the club supporters due to utmost enlightenment courtesy of the fans club have been inculcating the spirit of sportsmanship during their matches as it has been the case in other parts of the world wondering how some bad eggs would try to cause trouble.

Story continues below advertisement

“The trouble seriously affects the team’s good run in the ongoing League to say the fact, Sani Abacha Stadium has been one of the famous edifices in the country, but how can one cause anything capable of sanctioning the club.”