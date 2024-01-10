I Am Not Satisfied With Police Investigation On Mohbad’s Death – Father

Joseph Aloba, father of the late Afrobeat singer Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation into his son’s death.

In an interview with Trust TV on Wednesday, Joseph appealed to the government to intensify the probe to ensure justice is served.

Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023, and was buried the following day. The death of the young artist led to allegations against Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, the owner of Mohbad’s former record label Marlian Records, and others including Sam Larry.

Both Naira Marley and Sam Larry were arrested, arraigned, and subsequently released on bail, denying any involvement in the incident. A nurse who administered injections to Mohbad was identified as a prime suspect.

The controversy surrounding Mohbad’s death prompted the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to order a comprehensive forensic investigation.

Following this directive, the Lagos State Police Command established a 10-member team, including a pathologist, to exhume Mohbad’s body and thoroughly investigate the circumstances of his death.

In November 2023, the Lagos Coroner Court, presided over by Magistrate Adetayo Shotobi, revealed that a crucial aspect of the autopsy to ascertain the cause of Mohbad’s death was underway in the United States.

State counsel O. Akinde informed the court that while the external examination had been completed, the toxicology test, essential for understanding internal factors, was being conducted in the US.

The delay in releasing the autopsy report has led to increasing public demand for transparency and closure.

Mohbad’s father, in his interview, voiced his concern over the pace and direction of the police investigation, emphasizing the need for a thorough and transparent process to uncover the truth behind his son’s untimely demise.

He said, “I am not satisfied with police investigation. A lot of things have been said outside which are not really right. When I carried Mohbad’s body to the police station, my expectation is that they would follow me to search his house or give me the police (autopsy) report which they have not given me. Those are the areas I am not satisfied with.”

The father stated that he wanted the investigation to be to be thorough, urging the police to invite people who were living with Mohbad.

He further stated, “They should ask them questions. Through searching their phones, they would know what killed Mohbad. A lot of people were living with him. So I am not really satisfied with the investigation.

“We are still looking for justice….Delay can result in denial. I am begging the government to put more effort so that things can go on fine as people expect.”