Ex-US President, Donald Trump Loses Mother-In-Law

The mother-in-law of former United States President, Donald Trump, Amalija Knavs, has died at the age of 78.

Naija News reports that Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, announced the sad development herself via a post on her official X handle.

She described her late mother as a strong woman who always carried herself with grace and dignity.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother,” the former US First Lady posted on X late Tuesday evening.

She added: “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity.

“We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honour and love her legacy.”

Naija News understands that Melania Trump’s mother immigrated to the United States from Slovenia alongside her husband Victor Knavs.

Soon after undergoing a lengthy immigration process, the couple became US citizens in 2018, during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Following their status as legal permanent residents, they were able to obtain citizenship through their adult daughter’s sponsorship, utilizing the family reunification visa process that Donald Trump himself had criticized as “chain migration” and advocated for its elimination.

In 2017, Melania Trump made history as the first presidential wife to be born outside of the United States since Louisa Adams in 1825.

It is worth noting that during his campaign and presidency, Donald Trump strongly emphasized the need to restrict US immigration. He advocated for the construction of a border wall with Mexico and the implementation of stricter immigration and visa policies.

The cause of Amalija Knavs’ death has not been disclosed.

In Slovenia, she worked at a local textile factory called Jutranjka, where she introduced her daughter Melania to the fashion industry as a child model for the company in the mid-1970s. Her husband Viktor was an entrepreneur.

Donald Trump expressed his condolences on his Truth Social media platform, describing it as a “very sad night” for the Trump family.

The former US President praised Melania’s mother, Amalija, as an extraordinary woman who will be deeply missed.