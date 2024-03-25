Trump Legal Woes Continue Amid Presidential Bid

The US former President and real estate tycoon, Donald Trump, is confronted with significant legal challenges in New York that could potentially alter his financial and public image and dent his chances of emerging successful at the polls.

Naija News reports that Trump will on Monday face a pivotal moment in court.

He must demonstrate his ability to guarantee payment of a $454 million fine for business fraud against him and his two adult sons or risk the seizure of his famed properties.

Judge Arthur Engoron imposed the fine following a non-jury trial in which he found Trump and his sons guilty of fraudulent business practices.

Trump’s legal team mentioned that the inability to secure a bond for the fine could tarnish the billionaire’s public persona and claims of financial success.

Andrew Weissmann, a former federal prosecutor and author, remarked on the situation, stating that if Trump fails to post any amount of bond, it would significantly impact his image among many, contradicting his self-proclaimed status as a successful billionaire.

In a separate legal matter, Trump is also attempting to navigate through criminal proceedings in Manhattan related to payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

A criminal court is scheduled to meet at 9:30 am to determine a new date for this historic trial, marking another chapter in Trump’s extensive legal saga.

These back-to-back legal challenges come when Trump has secured the Republican nomination for another presidential run, despite the cloud of multiple legal issues surrounding him.