EFCC Seizes Betta Edu’s Passport, Invites Top Bank Officials For Questioning

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized the passports of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, and her predecessor, Sadiya Umar-Farouq.

Naija News reported that Edu arrived at the EFCC headquarters, in Abuja at 10am on Tuesday and was grilled for hours,

It was learnt that the EFCC interrogated the suspended minister over the N44 billion fraud uncovered in the ministry.

Her predecessor, Umar-Farouq, was quizzed by investigators for 12 hours on Monday in connection with the probe into the N37.1 billion allegedly laundered during her tenure in office, through a contractor, James Okwete.

EFCC source who spoke to The Punch disclosed that the passports of Edu and the former minister were seized to deter them from fleeing the country while the investigation subsists.

“The commission has seized the passports of the two ministers, Sadiya Shehu and Betta Edu. We have also seized Mrs Halima Shehu’s passport pending the conclusion of investigations. The commission does not want to risk having any of them leave the country while they still,” the source said

It was also learnt that managing directors of three commercial banks were also questioned on Tuesday over the fraud.

The source also confirmed the invitation of the bank MDs

The source revealed, “The MDs of the banks were grilled by our interrogators at the EFCC headquarters on Tuesday. They were invited and are being probed in connection with the uncovered N44bn fraud and the N585m involving Halima Shehu and Betta Edu.

“The suspended minister and the coordinator have both given new revelations during their interrogations, and the investigation is still ongoing.’’