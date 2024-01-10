Edo Guber: Why PDP’s Ticket Should be Given to Me – Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has said the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be given to him.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday morning, Shaibu said the party’s governorship ticket should be given to him in the spirit of equity and fairness.

The deputy governor stated that Edo state does not need another experiment like Governor Godwin Obaseki when he came into power in 2016, saying that the state needs someone who has experience.

Shaibu added that the South-South state needs a leader who is close to the people and understands what they need and how they feel.

He said: “Edo State does not need another experiment like we have with Obaseki, we need someone who has experience, is close to the people and understands their needs.”

Edo: I Feel Betrayed By Obaseki – Shaibu

Meanwhile, Shaibu has openly expressed feelings of betrayal by his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, concerning the upcoming 2024 governorship election.

During an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday morning, Shaibu revealed his disappointment over Obaseki’s decision not to support his governorship bid.

Story continues below advertisement

Shaibu, who joined Obaseki’s government as a deputy, claimed that he was instrumental in enhancing the administration both politically and financially.