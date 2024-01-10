Edo: I Feel Betrayed By Obaseki – Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has openly expressed feelings of betrayal by his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, concerning the upcoming 2024 governorship election.

During an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday morning, Shaibu revealed his disappointment over Obaseki’s decision not to support his governorship bid.

Shaibu, who joined Obaseki’s government as a deputy, claimed that he was instrumental in enhancing the administration both politically and financially.

He said, “Actually, I was persuaded and there was no protest. I actually didn’t want to be a deputy governor. I was very comfortable in the House of Representatives. It took almost one month to get me to accept to be the deputy governor of Edo State.

“I accepted to add value to the ticket of Obaseki because Obaseki was not known and he was not one of the politicians. They needed a young, vibrant politician that has won election before and that can add political value to the ticket.”

Speaking on his perceived betrayal, he said, “I feel betrayed by the governor. I feel very betrayed. When we go to church, there are certain biblical verses that are becoming to make meaning to me. There is this particular verse that has been going through my mind: ‘The heart of man is desperately wicked.’ When I see what the governor is doing, the verse now makes meaning to me.

“I added value in terms of my political structure, my finances. All the vehicles that were used to campaign in 2016 are mine.

“I lost about 20% of my political capital in Edo North to support Godwin Obaseki, and in supporting him even as deputy governor.

“I supported the second term bid of the governor with my finances. Including how we got the ticket of the PDP, I contributed financially, both in naira and in dollars. If I say betrayal, it’s an understatement. I feel very hurt and betrayed.”