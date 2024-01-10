Customs Seized Contrabands Worth N10bn In 2023 — Comptroller

The Nigerian Customs Service, Federal Operations Units Zone A, Ikeja, has revealed that it seized 1,119 N10 billion worth of contraband in 2023.

Making this disclosure while speaking at the command’s headquarters on Wednesday, Naija News reports that the Area Controller Hussein Ejibunnu detailed that 83,170 bags of foreign rice, equivalent to 139 trailers, were seized within the period under review.

“Last year we made 1,119 seizures worth a total duty paid value of N10,395,123,943; comprising bags of foreign rice, vehicles, marijuana, tramadol, used tyres, poultry products, footwear, petroleum products, etc. The most prominent of the seizures is foreign parboiled rice which amounted to 139 trailer loads (83,170 bags of 50kg),” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) impounded a bullion van loaded with 12 bags of 50kg of smuggled foreign parboiled rice and a sum of money to the tune of N24,489,500.00.

The Customs Area Controller, Olusola Alade, who disclosed this to newsmen on Friday, said the items were impounded by the Ogun Area Command II.

According to him, the van with registration number, FKJ 993 BZ belongs to Bankers Warehouse Ltd, while the money belongs to the Abeokuta branch of Access Bank.

Alade revealed that the items were impounded in April 2022 by operatives of the Joint Border Patrol team along Sokoto-ljoun/Joga road, Abeokuta axis of the state.

The Area Controller further stated that the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has ordered the release of the bullion van and the money to both Bankers Warehouse and Access Bank on compassionate grounds after an investigation and recommendation.