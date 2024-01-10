Chieftaincy Title: ‘Soludo Is Frustrated By My Rising Popularity’ – Ubah Slams Soludo For Suspending Monarch

The senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, has responded to the suspension of Igwe Damian O. Ezeani, the traditional ruler of Neni in the Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Naija News reported that the Anambra State Government, led by Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, had, through the State Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, suspended a traditional ruler for conferring chieftaincy title on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

The disciplinary action was taken because the traditional ruler of the Neni Kingdom, H.R.H Igwe Damian O. Ezeani, was said to have conferred a chieftaincy title on the lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District.

The letter of suspension, signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, TonyCollins Nwabunwanne, alleged that the monarch, Igwe Damian O. Ezeani, failed to obtain clearance from the state government before conferring titles.

The accusation included the assertion that titles were bestowed upon individuals, some of whom were deemed to have questionable character.

During the festive season, the monarch had conferred upon Senator Ifeanyi Ubah the title of ‘Odenjinji’ of Neni, a title analogous to the one held by the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, in his Isuofia community.

In response to the suspension of the monarch, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah issued a statement on Tuesday, stating, “The entire game is all about politics. Soludo is frustrated by my rising popularity.

“I am not the only person that received a chieftaincy title. Former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, was honoured within the same period; Vice President Kashim Shettima was also honoured; Mr President was honoured in absentia. Why is my own different?

“The governor is frustrated by my acceptance and popularity; he is jittery about the next governorship election, but I leave him to his conscience.”

In October 2023, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah made a political move by defecting from the Young Progressives Party to the All Progressives Congress. Reports suggest he is gearing up to contest the governorship position in the 2025 state election.

His formal entry into the APC occurred in December, where he was welcomed alongside another politician, Senator Uche Ekwunife. This move is seen as a strategic reinforcement of the APC in preparation for the upcoming 2025 governorship election in the state.

When contacted for a reaction to the development, Soludo’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said, “Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has always been a serial governorship contestant, and each time, the people reject him at the polls.

“So, Soludo, who enjoys the overwhelming support of Ndi Anambra, cannot be jittery of such a person. Anambra is APGA land, and the people are fully behind Soludo.”

Aburime maintained that the suspension of the monarch occurred due to his violation of the Code of Conduct for traditional rulers in Anambra, emphasizing that there were no political motives involved in the decision.