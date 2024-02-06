Anambra Election: Ifeanyi Ubah Vows To Unseat Soludo In 2025

Ahead of the 2025 governorship election in Anambra state, the representative of Anambra South on the floor of the Nigerian senate, Ifeanyi Ubah, has sworn to unseat Governor Charles Soludo.

Naija News reports that Uba claimed that, in contrast to the governor, who teaches economics, he is a professor of street politics and can thus defeat Soludo.

While addressing newsmen on Tuesday, he stated that Anambra cannot remain a one-party state and emphasized the need for change in the political system among the populace.

Ubah said, “I’m not a Professor of Economics, but I’m a Professor of street politics. Anambra cannot continue to be a one-state party. The people are tired and angling for change, and we know Mr President knows the potential in Anambra, too.

“We need a governor whose primary reason for running for the governorship seat of the state is to make our state a secure place for human development. We need a governor who will not only ensure the security of lives and property but will also, make life meaningful for our people so that every person can realize and maximize his or her potential.

“We need a governor that will match words with action, for without action, words will surely be a ploy to deceive our people. Our people have been deceived long enough. They need action now.”