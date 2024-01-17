Three Anambra Monarchs Withdraw Ifeanyi Ubah’s Chieftaincy Titles

Three chieftaincy titles handed by Anambra monarchs to the Senator representing Anambra South on the floor of the Nigerian Senate, Ifeanyi Ubah, has been withdrawn.

Announcing the development in a statement on Tuesday, the press secretary to the Anambra state government, Christian Aburime, said that the chieftaincy titles were withdrawn because the conferment contravened the state’s traditional rulers code.

Aburime explained that the action of the three monarchs ran foul of the state’s traditional rulers’ code.

The traditional rulers that withdrew their chieftaincy titles from the lawmaker includes the traditional ruler of Aguluezechukwu in Aguata Local Government Area, Igwe F.E. Ebelendu; traditional ruler of Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area, Igwe Onwuamaeze Damian and the traditional ruler of Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area, Igwe Gerald Mbamalu.

The statement read, “It has come to the attention of Anambra State Government that Igwe F.E. Ebelendu of Aguluezechukwu in Aguata Local government Area, Igwe Onwuamaeze Damian Ezeani of Neni in Anaocha Local government area and Igwe Gerald Obunadike Mbamalu of Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area have respectively apologised to Anambra State Government and withdrawn and cancelled the phantom chieftaincy titles conferred on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, as it contravenes the State Traditional Rulers’ law.

“This action by the three traditional rulers was in direct contravention of the State Traditional Rulers’ code, which outlines the rules and regulations regarding the granting and revocation of chieftaincy titles.

“Consequently, the titles of Ikemba Ojoto, Odenjiinji Neni and Dike Eji Eje Ogu earlier bestowed on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah have been withdrawn and cancelled by the three Igwes.

“This was contained in their respective letters of apology to the state government which also confirmed the withdrawal and cancellation of the chieftaincy titles which they variously described as nullity.

“However, it is instructive to note that traditional rulers are kindly advised to adhere strictly to the State Traditional laws and avoid any untoward actions that could contravene the provisions of the law.”

Naija News recalls that the three monarchs had conferred various chieftaincy titles on Ubah during their respective Ofala and cultural festivals last December.

Uba, who recently decamped to the All Progressives Congress, is rumored to be interested in the state’s governorship poll billed to take place in 2025.

The Charles Soludo led Anambra government had suspended the traditional ruler of Neni Kingdom, Igwe Damian Ezeani, ffor conferring of the chieftaincy title on the Senator.

The suspension letter signed by the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Tonycollins Nwabunwanne, detailed that Ezeani violated the code of conduct for traditional rulers by conferring in conferring the chieftaincy title on the senator.