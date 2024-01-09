Gov Soludo Suspends Traditional Ruler For Conferring Chieftaincy Title On Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

The Anambra State Government, led by Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has, through the State Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, suspended a traditional ruler for conferring chieftaincy title on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

The traditional ruler of the Neni Kingdom, H.R.H Igwe Damian O. Ezeani, was said to have conferred a title on the lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ubah.

Naija News understands that Neni is in the Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

It is noteworthy that Ubah, who recently decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC), is nursing his political ambition, reportedly yearning to contest for the governorship election in 2025.

On Monday, journalists were provided with a letter titled ‘Notice of suspension of your recognition as traditional ruler of Neni’, signed by Mr Tonycollins Nwabunwanne, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs.

The letter, dated January 8, 2024, with reference number MLGCCA/HC/2022/T/025/001/103, conveyed the suspension of the monarch.

Additionally, copies of the letter were sent to the Commissioner of Police in Anambra and the Director of the Department of State Services, Anambra State.

The said statement, according to The PUNCH, reads: “The Code of Conduct for traditional rulers in Anambra (issued by the traditional rulers) provides that no traditional ruler can confer Chieftaincy title on anyone from outside his domain (his community) without obtaining the permission of the traditional ruler of the recipient’s community.

“Furthermore, in the interest of security, order and good governance of the state, the state government has equally in addition to the Code of Conduct, issued a directive through this Ministry to the effect that no such chieftaincy title should be conferred by a traditional ruler on a recipient outside his town/community without obtaining clearance from the Ministry.

“Among other reasons, this regulation is to curtail observed abuses, including a growing trend whereby a minority of traditional rulers have demonstrated a penchant for trading Chieftaincy titles for money, thereby bringing the traditional institution to ridicule and disrepute.

“A vast majority of traditional rulers conduct their exalted office with dignity and integrity and stick to the Code of Conduct and directives of the Ministry.

“However, a tiny few still act recklessly and in total disregard for the Code of Conduct of their office and directives of the supervising Ministry.

“For example, a few days ago, a former traditional ruler deposed by a Court of law went ahead to confer phantom Chieftaincy titles on 40 individuals in one day (some with questionable characters).”

The state government has declared that such behaviour is not acceptable, emphasizing that it represents bold defiance of both law and order, as well as directives issued by lawful authorities.

This kind of conduct, it stressed, cannot be tolerated in the modern Anambra of today.

“We have received confirmed reports that you, as the traditional ruler of Neni, conferred such a phantom Chieftaincy title today on one Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in violation of the Code of Conduct and without clearance from the Ministry.

“Whether or not your action was for pecuniary reasons, as being insinuated in many quarters, is irrelevant. What is important is that your action is an affront to order and good governance.

“In the light of the above, and for order and good governance, I am directed to inform you that Mr Governor has, in the exercise of his powers under Section 2 (C) of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers (Amendment) Law, 2020, suspended your recognition as Traditional Ruler of Neni until further notice.

“You are also by this letter, required to show cause why your Certificate of Recognition should not be withdrawn in line with the Traditional Rulers Law.

“In the meantime, you are advised, in your interest, to stop parading yourself forthwith, as the traditional ruler of the Neni community. Please accept the assurances of my regards,” the statement added.