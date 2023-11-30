Shettima Visits Anambra, Commisions Projects (Photos)

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, visited Anambra State and commissioned some projects.

After arriving in the state, the vice president commissioned some projects, including the Ijele 93.1 FM Radio Station, Phase Two of the SEOF Touch-a-Life Housing Project and the AEMSL Meter Factory, in Anambra State.

Speaking during the commission, Shettima said the private sector forms an integral half of the crucial foundation that holds the Nigerian government.

He noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to creating an environment that fosters entrepreneurship and innovation.

This, according to him, explains why the president’s vision for Nigeria is grounded in eight priority areas, including poverty eradication, economic growth, job creation, and equitable access to capital.

He stated: “This gathering is a reminder that the private sector forms the other half of the government’s crucial foundation. Whatever innovation we design, whatever ideas we explore, whatever interests we pursue, we cannot achieve our objectives if those for whom they are targeted are not carried along or in tune with our agenda.

“I am utterly proud to be here today, honoured and excited to witness the commissioning of these landmark projects. I am convinced that each of us understands the urgency of our collective actions”.

Shettima commended Anambra State for its private sector-driven development, even as he pledged the federal government’s support in addressing the state’s ecological challenges.

Noting that Anambra State has emerged as a critical pillar in Nigeria’s economic future, Shettima also praised Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo for his understanding of the importance of a thriving private sector.

He added that Soludo has demonstrated vast understanding of our economic dynamics, not just refined in academic chambers but forged in the crucible of real-world challenges.

See photos from the visit below.