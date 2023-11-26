VP Shettima Meets Sanwo-Olu, Bello, Other APC Stalwarts In Ogun

All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts, including Nigeria’s Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, stormed Ogun State on Saturday to attend the 37th annual Akesan Day event, which took place at the Christ Apostolic Grammar School in Iperu Remo, the hometown of the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Naija News reports that four sitting governors from the ruling party were all present at the event. They include Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu (Lagos), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abdulrasak AbdulRahaman (Kwara), and the state Governor, Abiodun.

In his address at the event, Vice President Shettima emphasized the need for a more united Nigeria, highlighting the country’s multicultural diversity as a source of strength rather than division.

Nigeria’s number two citizen acknowledged the significance of traditional institutions in navigating the complexities of Nigeria’s diversity and assured that the administration of President Bola Tinubu would prioritize activities aimed at celebrating the rich cultural heritage of all tribes in the country.

Furthermore, Shettima reiterated the president’s commitment to bringing about positive transformation in the lives of Nigerians. He emphasized that this commitment remains unwavering, and the government will work tirelessly to achieve its goals.

“We pledge our assurances to ensure positive transformation in the lives of Nigerians.

“Festivals like this seek the unity of the country. Ogun state has always been a source of celebration of enduring cultural heritage and values that enhance unity and development.

“We are here to thank you for reminding us of the roles of sociology and economics in cultural celebration in nation-building. Our diversity is a source of strength and not division. It is a testimony to our adaptability as a people,” Shettima said.

In his address, the state governor said his administration would continue to build on his achievements to make life far better for the state’s residents. Governor Abiodun described the year’s Akesan Day celebration as a double celebration for him having won his re-election case at the Appeal Court in Lagos on Friday.

Aside from the governors, also present at the event are the senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Adeola, National leader of the APC, Olusegun Osoba, among others.