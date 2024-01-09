TB Joshua: Social Media Is Now The Holy Spirit Of Many – Iginla Reacts To BBC Documentary

The founder of the Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla has reacted to the 3-part investigative documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on the late TB Joshua.

Naija News recalls that the BBC had exposed the alleged secret lifestyles of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, accusing him of several atrocities including rape.

No fewer than 25 eyewitness accused the late clergyman of sexual assault, physical abuse, fabricated miracles, and trauma.

Reacting to the documentary via his Facebook page on Monday, Iginla lamented that social media is now the Holy spirit of many.

The Abuja prophet insisted that the impact of the late man of God will influence generations to come.

His posts read in part, “Nothing can erase your legacy, neither can anything puncture the greatness of your impact upon innumerable lives.

“Those who have taken the position of God as agents of judgement, who feel they are without sin should keep casting stones, but the stones will still become the building corner stones to further announce your legacy and undeniable great impact.

“In such a generation where social media is now the Holy spirit of many, lies has become truth and truth has become lies—may God help us and lead us!

“As much as we don’t support or identify with sin, but what’s the essence of allegations on the dead? When they’re not there to defend themselves? Let the dead rest in peace.

“You remain a great kingdom general of faith who reflects love and humility. Your impact is immense and outstanding. We cannot love you less, no matter what people say or think”.