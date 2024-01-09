Secondary School Teachers In Taraba Must Have Masters Degree – Gov Kefas

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has said there is a plan by his administration to make a master’s degree the minimum academic qualification for anyone wishing to teach in the state’s secondary schools.

The governor stated this during a dinner with journalists in Jalingo on Sunday.

Kefas said the minimum academic qualification for primary school teachers will be a university first degree.

The governor stated that the current era when the National Certificate of Education (NCE) is the minimum academic qualification for primary school teachers will soon be over.

He said, “We are going to reintroduce History studies in our primary and secondary schools in the state to lay a solid foundation for accelerated development.

“In no distant time, primary schoolteachers in the state must be first degree holders while secondary school teachers must have a minimum of master’s degree to enhance the quality of education in the state.

“This is the main reason we have slashed the school fees for undergraduates in the state university.

“We must secure a good future for our children. Our free education policy is not a joke and anybody who stands on the way to achieving this will be crushed.”

He added that the study of History as a subject would be reintroduced in the basic education curriculum in schools in the state.