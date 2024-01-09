Real Madrid Target Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid are reportedly making efforts to sign Bayern Munich left-back, Alphonso Davies this January.

The fact that Alphonso Davies has a contract with Bayern Munich which runs until June 2025 will reportedly not discourage Real Madrid from pushing for the deal.

The 23-year-old Canadian fullback who is known for his speed and creativity played all of Bayern’s 6 Champions League group stage games this season. While in the German Bundesliga, he has missed just a game which goes to show how important he is to the coach Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Ferland Mendy, a 28-year-old Frenchman, and Fran Garcia, a 24-year-old Spanish player, have alternated starting left-back duties for Real Madrid this season under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian tactician who just signed a contract extension with Real Madrid that runs until June 2026, despite interest from Brazil, is thinking about rebuilding and revitalizing his team.

Hence, he wants to bring in Alphonso Davies in addition to Kylian Mbappe, a forward for France and Paris Saint Germain who has been a long-term target for Real Madrid.

Alphonso Davies has made 176 appearances and won 13 trophies, including the 2020 Champions League and five Bundesliga crowns for Bayern. He made his debut for the club when he was 16 years old.

Davies also made his debut for the Canada national team when he was at the said age. Since then, he has played 44 times for Canada, scoring 15 goals, including their first in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.