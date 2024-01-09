‘Ondo State Government Fixes Akeredolu’s Burial For February 23’

The Ondo State Government has reportedly set February 23 and 24 as the dates for the burial of the state’s late governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

This decision was finalized on Monday by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa following a state cabinet meeting, which was not without its share of disagreements.

The meeting witnessed some discord over the composition of the burial planning committee, particularly concerning the exclusion of certain key figures.

Among those reportedly omitted from the committee was the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu, who expressed displeasure over her non-inclusion.

The late Governor Akeredolu, a significant political figure in Ondo State, left a notable legacy, and his burial is expected to be a major event.

The coming days are expected to be crucial for the planning committee as they work towards a ceremony that honors the legacy of the late Governor Akeredolu.

A source at the meeting who spoke with SaharaReporters said, “the burial has been fixed between February 23 and 24. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who also doubled as the Chairman of the Committee made the announcement on Monday.

“SSG (Odu) got wind that her name was not on the list of the committee and during a meeting with the governor, Aiyedatiwa, at the governor’s office, she raised her concerns about it.

“It became a whole lot of argument and charged at the governor for not including her on the list of the committee. But it took the intervention of other cabinet members at the meeting to calm the nerves of the woman. In fact, I’m aware that the meeting did not end peacefully due to the manner Odu behaved.

“Don’t forget that Odu also has eyes on the seat of the governor and she is ready to contest in the governorship race.”

Naija News recalls that the body of the late former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, arrived in Nigeria from Germany on the 5th of January, 2024.

The body was received by his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, his children, and siblings led by Prof. Wole Akeredolu, the immediate younger brother.