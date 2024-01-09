Impeachment: Court Fixes Feb. 8 For Hearing Of Ex-Oyo Deputy Governor’s Appeal

The Ibadan Division of the Court of Appeal has fixed February 8 to hear the appeal filed by a former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, over his impeachment.

The Oyo State House of Assembly and Clerk are the first and second respondents in the appeal. The Chief Justice of Oyo State, the Attorney General, and Kayode Christopher are the third and fifth respondents.

Naija News reports that the motion for an extension of time for the brief of argument filed by counsel for the first and second respondents, Samuel Oyadoyin, was granted, and the appeal panel, presided over by Justice Yargata Nimpa, set February 8 for hearing.

The panel also granted the motion of the appellant’s counsel, Mr Kazeem Gbadamosi, SAN, to deem the appellant’s reply brief of Nov. 23, 2023 as properly filed before the court.

Before approving the application and motion, the panel had questioned the Director of Litigation in the state Ministry of Justice, O.A. Ogunniran, who represented the third and fifth respondents, if he was against it. He replied, “No.”

Nimpa said, “The application for extension of time to file brief of argument of first and second respondents and the motion of the applicant is granted. The case is adjourned to Feb. 8 for hearing.”

Recall that on January 9, 2023, Justice Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court confirmed Olaniyan’s impeachment by lawmakers after ruling that the process was valid.

Olaniyan, dissatisfied with the ruling, had petitioned the appellate court to overturn it and revoke his impeachment on the grounds that it did not follow the constitution and, as a result, did not receive a fair trial.