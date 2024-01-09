Ian Maatsen Agrees To Leave Chelsea For Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea defender, Ian Maatsen has agreed to move to German Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.

Based on the details of the loan deal, Ian Maatsen is expected to return to Chelsea at the end of the ongoing campaign since Dortmund don’t have the right to make the loan deal permanent.

Recall that Maatsen spent last season on loan at Burnley and played a prominent role in helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old fullback was so good that he was selected for the league team of the season after helping the Clarets win the 2022-2023 Championship title.

After the expiration of his loan deal, Maatsen refused to join the club on a permanent deal as he returned to Chelsea to fight for a spot in the club’s first eleven.

Ian Maatsen has managed to make only three starts and twelve substitute appearances at Chelsea so far this season. Hence, he had to move to where he could play more regularly.

Reports claimed that Chelsea are ready to let go of the Netherlands Under-21 international in the forthcoming summer transfer window to abide by Financial Fair Play regulations after spending so much in signing players in the last two seasons.

Also, Chelsea are trying to generate money to sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney or Napoli’s Victor Osimhen next summer and they are unlikely to get a striker during this transfer window.