Chelsea Coach Pochettino Applauds Noni Madueke

The manager of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino, has applauded his team’s youngster, Noni Madueke, who seems to have finally settled down at the club.

Madueke has been in exciting form, especially in recent games and his newfound form has excited not only the club’s forms but coach Pochettino.

Recall that Madueke joined Chelsea from Dutch club, PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 for a transfer fee worth €35 million. Since then, the 21-year-old Nigerian-born British winger who can play as an attacking midfielder has made 17 appearances in all competitions in which he scored four goals.

Two of his four goals came against Luton Town and Crystal Palace successively which earned him more prestige among Chelsea fans.

“I am so happy — it took him nearly six months to realize what we expect from him”, coach Pochettino said.

“Players need to improve and he is improving a lot — his behavior now, and the way that he has committed himself first, and with the rest of the ideas from the club.”

Before applauding Noni Madueke ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup third-round game against Preston at 6:30 p.m. later today, Pochettino included him among the youngsters who were not playing up to expectations at the club.

His criticism against Madueke in September became more intense when the 21-year-old former England youth international partied at a Mayfair Nightclub alongside some of his Chelsea’s teammates even though the club was struggling to win games.

The Argentine tactician noted on Friday: “Noni has potential and talent. He needs to do things and behave in the future if he wants to succeed.

“That is the platform for everyone and then it is about being right in your mind and being consistent in the way we propose they behave.”