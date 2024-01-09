‘Hold Davido Responsible If Anything Happens To Me’ – Tiwa Savage Petitions Lagos Police Boss

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has filed a petition against her colleague, Davido, over the alleged threat of assault and grievous bodily harm.

Naija News understands that in the petition submitted to the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, the singer said Davido threatened to harm her.

According to TheCable Lifestyle, she alleged that Davido made a “direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and dignity of my person”.

The songstress also asked the police to “hold Davido responsible if any harm befalls me”.

The petition reads in part: “I am writing to bring to your attention a distressing situation involving myself, Tiwatope Omolara Savage and David Adeleke.

“On the 23rd of December, I made a post which included myself and Sophia Momodu on my Instagram Story.

“And MR. DAVID ADELEKE sent messages to my manager who’s also part of his management team that I shouldn’t worry and should never say a word to him and that I was taunting him, uttering very disrespectful, malicious and derogatory words to my person.

“I responded to MR. DAVID ADELEKE’s message and told him not to reach out to me especially as I feel like I have been there for him and his daughter, Imade and more importantly when he lost his son.

“The events of that day have also led to a barrage of calls and messages from our mutual connections, asking me what I did to MR. DAVID ADELEKE that he’s upset that I chose to maintain a relationship with Imade’s mother, Sophia Momodu who he’s having issues with.

“And also painting the exchange to look like I was the aggressor. He has also told our mutual connections to warn me to be careful in Lagos because he was going to f**k me up.

“This is beginning to feel like some form of online and offline harassment not just to me but also members of my team.

“The actions of MR. DAVID ADELEKE are unethical and can be viewed as a direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and dignity of my person as guaranteed in Chapter 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended),

“And are also in contravention of Section 24(2)(a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

“I, therefore, would like to make this complaint, and state that in the event that anything untoward or harmful were to happen to me or any member of my family, I will like the members of the Nigerian Police Force to hold MR. DAVID ADELEKE responsible.

“I am available to answer any questions or provide any additional information regarding this matter.

“Please find attached screenshot images of the exchange between myself and MR. DAVID

ADELEKE for your perusal.”

See the petition below.