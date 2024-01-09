French Prime Minister Resigns Ahead Of Expected Reshuffle

In anticipation of a long-anticipated cabinet reshuffle by President Emmanuel Macron to inject fresh momentum into his presidency, French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne has tendered her resignation.

“Ms Elisabeth Borne today submitted the resignation of the government to the president, who accepted it,” the presidency said in a statement on Monday.

Macron thanked Borne for “work in the service of our nation that has been exemplary every day” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Having been appointed in May 2022, Elisabeth Borne became French history’s second female prime minister. She has submitted her resignation and will serve as a caretaker until a new government is appointed.

Speculation about a government reshuffle heightened in December when President Macron pledged a new political initiative, as reported by Al-Jazeera.

The decision for Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s resignation comes in the wake of a tumultuous year in 2023 marked by political crises, particularly fueled by contentious reforms in the pension system and immigration laws.

Potential successors to Borne include 34-year-old Education Minister Gabriel Attal and 37-year-old Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu. If appointed, either of them would become France’s youngest-ever prime minister.

Story continues below advertisement

Pundits have suggested Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and former Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie as potential choices for the vacant position.