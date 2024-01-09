Every Nigerian Wants To Take Pictures With Me – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said every Nigerian wants to take pictures with him.

Wike said this on Sunday at a luncheon he organised in his country home in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The former Rivers governor said despite Nigerians insulting and criticising him on social media, people still run into him at events and public places begging to identify and take pictures with him.

The minister said he wondered if he was the one the people were jostling to take pictures with due to the insults hurled at him on social media.

He stated that he was the centre of attention at a recent event organised by y Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, in Lagos.

He said: “If you see social media, you would think this man is the most evil person.

“Immediately I entered the place, every Nigerian wanted to snap with me. I wonder if it is me that people want to snap with or a devil or ghost.

“To the point that the chief of staff said ‘Are you the one doing the party? Am I not the one doing the party?’ I said you are the one who invited me here.

“I said God, help me let my wife not see these pictures.”

Wike said the same incident played out at the home of the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacheus Adedeji.

“I said if I am collecting money, do you know how much I’ll make?” he asked.

The minister said some Nigerians residing abroad also volunteer to carry his luggage at airports.

“We went to London, the moment we were at terminal 5 at Heathrow, Nigerians volunteered to carry my luggage,” he said.

Wike attributed the goodwill to the “impact” he has made in people’s lives.

“You must make an impact on people’s lives. Whatever position you find yourself in, make impact,” he added.