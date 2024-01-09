Tinubu Slashes Travel Expenses Of All Govt Officials By 60%, Reduces Security Delegation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has slashed his travel expenditure and all government officials in his administration by 60 per cent.

Naija News reports that Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known to State House Correspondents on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ngelale asserted that the decision, which will affect the office of the President, Vice President, First Lady, Ministers and Heads of Agencies, was part of the cost-cutting measures of the Presidency.

He said the slash consequently means that the President is limited to 20 number of staff outside the country.

He said, “Tinubu has directed that all state entourages be drastically reduced. This is not a request. It is a directive. The office of the president and staff will be affected. VP, appointees are affected.

“By this directive, there will be a slashing of expenditure on official travel by 60 per cent.”

Ngelale also said every minister is limited to having just four members of staff on any foreign trip while heads of agencies are limited to just two.

He said Tinubu has also said that he will no longer travel with huge security delegations to any state in the country.

The presidential spokesman also added that if the president travels to any state, the security in the state will take care of his security and the same applies to the vice president and other top government officials.