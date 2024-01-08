Video: Nigerians React To What Wike Did To Old Secondary Schoolmate In Rivers State

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, bumped into an old secondary schoolmate during a visit to Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Naija News reported that on Saturday, Wike reconciled with the south-south Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom.

In a video making rounds online, Wike while addressing the residents of the LGA, saw the male schoolmate and called him out.

The former governor of Rivers State gesticulated to his aide to get him something, after which the man was handed a bundle of cash.

Some Nigerians reacted to the video, with some commending Wike’s gesture, while others claimed getting the man a good job was worth more than the immediate monetary reward.

@kelvinossai wrote: “The sec school mate is more interested in the immediate money (crumbs) that he will get than trying to connect himself for a better opportunity job or contract. Apparently, he isn’t prepared for the opportunity and has nothing else to offer than to bow, bow and bow take the peanut, wave and go!!”

@rosythrone wrote: “When next our secondary mates see us, may we be different, achieved and loaded”

@huoma360 wrote: “He had a few minutes with a man like that and he just left with an amount that could fit into his pocket. He could’ve whispered sir I am skilled in this and I have a daughter that has finished university but no job.”

@victorious_stiches wrote: “May we never be remembered this Way. We shall all make the money.”

@jollofqueen wrote: “Is everything money? No catch up no hello no hugs nothing,haba money can come later.nahh discretely. Chai what a life”

@richrech wrote: “All fingers can never be equal but we pray to be one of the tallest fingers. The way he presented himself got him a bundle instead of an opportunity. Always carry yourself well”

@eniola_sarah wrote: “Is he not the FCT minister??? Where is he still behaving like this???? Nawa for this man ooooooo. Iwa werey”

@sugaryoka wrote: “Some secondary school mates will see you and act like they don’t know you. I’m glad he acknowledged him and didn’t pretend to have amnesia.”

@rosy wrote: “May God never allow me see my secondary school mates n knee down to greet them oooo”

@bishopkhale wrote: “After the money finish, wetin he go do ???…..dashing out money never solve anything for this country so far”