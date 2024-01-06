Rivers: ‘We Will Know Who Is In Charge Soon’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has reconciled with the south-south Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom.

The meeting took place at Giadom’s home in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers state on January 6.

Though Wike described his visit as personal and non-political, it has fueled speculation about his potential defection to the APC and his possible role in supporting President Bola Tinubu.

The event saw attendance from serving senators, House of Representatives members from Rivers, APC and PDP leaders, and two former PDP chairmen in Rivers, Felix Obuah and Amb. Desmond Akawor, PDP’s South-south Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, former PDP National Secretary, Sam Anyanwu, and various local dignitaries including traditional rulers, local government chairpersons, and youth and women’s groups.

Wike who spoke on the aim of the visit said, “I didn’t come here for politics. I came here to visit my friend, Giadom. Let nobody misinterprets why I came here. That is why I came with PDP and APC leaders. It is a private visit to my friend.”

Wike said Giadom only gathered his people to show he was still politically relevant, noting that politics was about making impact on the people.

Addressing Giadom, he said: “I have never been in doubt about your capacity to relate with your people. Politics is about impact. If you want to be a successful politician you must impact on your people so that when you call them they will answer you.”

Speaking about how people valued him across the country and how they always posed for pictures with him, Wike said it was a testament of his service to the people.

However, he said: “Forget about these hungry noisemakers on the road. When the time comes, we will know who is in charge and who is not in charge. There is a time for everything.

“This is not time for politics. When the time comes, we will know who is who. If you like abuse me as you want . If you like employ everybody on social media. I have never bothered myself one day to know who is abusing me. Politics will come. We didn’t contest election based on social media. We spoke to the people, they listened and believed in us”.

Speaking on his realignment with Giadom, he said: “Party will come and go and friendship will remain. We have made our mistakes, we are all humans but friendship remains.

“When I was appointed a Minister, Victor Giadom led a team to congratulate me. It does not matter where you belong to what is important is the interest of Rivers. If you want to be a successful politician, greedy ones will not like you. Nobody has done well in politics without enemies. Those who hate you are in the minority. Those who love you are in the majority”.

Wike recalled his capacity when he held sway as the Rivers governor insisting that he would continue to support the administration of President Tinubu.

He said: “When I was governor, Nigeria heard about Rivers State. That is what I have always preached. So, nobody should be afraid. I have no regrets when I stood by with my colleagues and friends that the presidency must go to the south.

“There was nothing I was not offered. But I said no. That is why I will continue to support the government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. As I am going back home, I am going with the satisfaction that my friend is back.

“This visit I came today will cause a lot of trouble. Some people will start visits now. Follow who knows road. Continue to support Victor and all your leaders who mean well for all of you.

“For the first time in the history, Ogoni man is the chairman of works. I am happy that Ledum Mitee is a member of the NNPCL. Let nobody do community problems. When you do that development will not come.”

Earlier, Giadom referred to Wike’s visit as homecoming of a brother, a friend and a leader and assured him that they would support a team he would lead in Rivers.

Giadom said: “Today is homecoming of a brother, a friend and a leader. I stand here on this ground to let you know that we have lived well, paid our dues and contributed to the development of this place.

“Be rest assured that we will support the team you will lead in Rivers to provide support for our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the main reason we are all here today. This place nobody can challenge any visitor on this soil. We are in firm control of this place.”