Super Eagles Players To Pocket Over N40 Million Each To Win 2023 AFCON

Should the Super Eagles win the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), each player might take home almost $35,000 (more than N42 million).

Naija News understands that the Nigerian national team are one of the favourites to win the 2023 AFCON, which begins in Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday.

It has been reported that each Super Eagles player will get a $5,000 win bonus, as sanctioned by the Federal Government of Nigeria. A player is expected to receive half of the money ($2,500) in the event of a drawn match.

The Super Eagles, after a decade since their last triumph in South Africa, are required to secure victory in seven matches in order to be crowned as the African champions.

The portion of the enhanced $7 million prize money for the AFCON champions that the players will bargain with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is not included in this payment.

In addition, the aforementioned calculation does not consider the monetary contributions that will be bestowed upon the triumphant team by the FGN, state governments, organizations, corporations, and affluent individuals, as was witnessed in 2013.

Meanwhile, two countries have touched down in Ivory Coast ahead of the commencement of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will commence on January 13, 2024.

The first country out of the 24 participating countries, apart from the hosts, to arrive in Ivory Coast is Morocco which is currently one of the most feared teams on the continent.

Recall that the Moroccan side became the first African country to finish in the semi-final stage of the FIFA World Cup during the 2022 edition of the tournament in Qatar.

On Saturday, January 7, they arrived in Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast, and enjoyed a warm reception from football fans. The reception was said to be put together by 2023 AFCON’s Local Organising Committee (LOC).

“Our #AtlasLions arrived safely to San Pedro,” the Morocco national team’s official X page posted on Sunday.

Note that the 1976 winners of the AFCON, who are currently the highest-ranked team in Africa, are in Group F alongside DR Congo, Tanzania, and Zambia. They will commence their AFCON campaign against Tanzania on January 17.