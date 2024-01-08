Nigerians React As Nkechi Blessing’s Ex, Falegan Showers Her With Prayers On Sick Bed

Opeyemi Falegan, a former lover of Nollywood actress and influencer, Nkechi Blessing has showered prayers on her after she disclosed her state of health.

Naija News recalls that Nkechi Blessing had earlier revealed how what killed her mother nearly took her life.

Reacting to his ex’s post, Falegan took to Instagram to wish her sound health.

He prayed for her recovery and wished her long life in good health and wealth despite their differences.

He wrote, “Get well soon sis NBXU won’t die in Jesus name ( amen)As much as we once had our differences I still wish u long life in good health and Wealth. The groundwork for all happiness is good health. (Stay alive )”

Falegan’s post has drawn mixed reactions from netizens.

See reactions below,

Stone dxb, “I wanted to type obsession but no, you’re what I call maturity, this is how it should be not becoming ENEMIES after breakup.”

Templar 1802, “Naso life suppose be…..We dey fight no mean say make we dey wish ourself death….God bless you honorable Sir..”

Mobless naturals, “I do love both of them together in those.

“They look so perfect, even look alike self.

“Only God knows what happened between Them & they decide to give devil a chance & what people will say.

“But trust me, ibi Toba Dara lesu ma n wo.

“I still pray love bring them back together no matter how hard they try to deny it”

Emma, “God bless your heart boss, despite how she called you out.”

Zee perfume, “From baby to sis.”

Ebony, “Thanks for posting bro.”

Babatunde, “Ekiti men and genuine love, kai bro love her so much.”

Ami, “Was she in the car.”

Bammie, “Afi sis na.”

Kimmy, “You still miss her.”