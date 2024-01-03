Why May Edochie’s Bre@st Looks The Way It Does – Nkechi Blessing Weighs In On Body Enhancement Saga

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has shared her thoughts on the reason her colleague, Yul Edochie thinks his estranged wife, May Edochie did surgery to enhance her body shape.

According to Nkechi, May’s chest area looks like she got a job done because of the waist trainers she uses.

Recall that Yul had accused May of undergoing breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without his consent.

This comes after May, in her New Year post, reflected on the devastating moments of 2023 after Yul declared it was his best year.

Yul had come under heavy backlash for describing 2023 as his best year despite losing his 16-year-old son.

Speaking on his wife’s description of 2023, the actor accused May of having a romantic affair with a married man while manipulating people on social media to hate him.

The movie star stated that he has been quiet for so long and would no longer tolerate May’s manipulation while protecting her image.

He wrote, “2023 stole your flesh and blood but you still had enough time to do breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without your husband’s consent. Obviously endorsed by your married boyfriend.

“Enough of the manipulation. Stop manipulating people on social media to hate me and feel pity for you while you enjoy life secretly. Because they don’t know the real you. I will not take it in 2024. I’ve been silent for too long. I have been doing my best to protect your image while you’re doing all you can do to destroy mine enough.”

Reacting to Yul’s allegation, Nkechi Blessing explained that waist trainers lift the breasts of those who use them.

She stated this via a comment section of a post made by her colleague Anita Joseph showing May advertising waist trainers.

Nkechi wrote, “Who does not know that waist trainers lifts the boobs bikonu. Osim surgery. Taa!”