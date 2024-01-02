‘In 2023 You Had Time To Do Breast Enlargement Surgery, Tummy Tuck Without My Consent’ – Yul Edochie Blasts May

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has slammed his estranged wife, May, for allegedly undergoing breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without his consent.

This comes after May, in her New Year post, reflected on the devastating moments of 2023 after Yul declared it was his best year.

Naija News recalls that 16-year-old Kambilichukwu, the first son of May and Yul, died last year after he slumped while playing football in school.

However, in a post on Instagram, Yul expressed appreciation for God’s blessings in 2023, stressing it has been his best year so far.

But in a post via her social media page on January 1, 2024, May lamented how 2023 stole her flesh and blood, leaving her in the most devastating, miserable, and confused state.

In response, Yul, in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, accused May of having a romantic affair with a married man while manipulating people on social media to hate him.

The movie star stated that he had been quiet for so long and would no longer tolerate May’s manipulation while protecting her image.

He wrote, “2023 stole your flesh and blood but you still had enough time to do breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without your husband’s consent. Obviously endorsed by your married boyfriend.

“Enough of the manipulation. Stop manipulating people on social media to hate me and feel pity for you while you enjoy life secretly. Because they don’t know the real you. I will not take it in 2024. I’ve been silent for too long. I have been doing my best to protect your image while you’re doing all you can do to destroy mine enough.”