Nkechi Blessing Speaks On Ini Edo’s Romantic Relationship With Empress Njamah’s Ex-Lover

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has confirmed the romantic relationship of veteran actress, Ini Edo, with a notorious blackmailer, Nicholas Jackson Davis, the ex-lover of actress, Empress Njamah.

Naija News reports that Nkechi via her Instagram page shared a viral photo of Nicholas Davis, questioning why he was smiling.

The thespian noted that the suspect will not get away with the crime he had committed against Empress and other Nigerian celebrities.

She captioned the post: “Ashiere what is funny? You think you will get away with this one as usual? Oloriburuku Omo Ale jati jati”

Reacting to the post, a fan questioned how Ini Edo and Empress Njamah found the notorious scammer attractive to date.

The Instagram user insinuated that Nicholas would have probably charmed the A-list Nollywood stars to have a relationship with them.

However, another netizen responded to the comment saying Ini Edo should not be dragged into Empress’s nude sage with the scammer.

Nkechi Blessing surprisingly responded to the comments stating that Ini was also involved with the notorious blackmailer.

She wrote: “My dear she sef dey oooo sadly”.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Police Chief, during a press conference on Monday, April 24, 2023, said the suspect is identified as Nicholas Jack Davis and not Josh Wade as widely known.

According to him, the 39-year-old suspect has been arrested several times and charged in court but he returns to the same crime after getting bail.

He noted that 20 Liberian women have forwarded complaints against the suspect who operated in Nigeria with the name Josh Wade and carried out a similar act against Empress Njamah.

The police chief also said the suspect dupes and robs his victims of their expensive properties and valuables, adding that other victims should forward their complaints against him.