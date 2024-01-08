I Lived With TB Joshua When I Was Young – Just Adetoun Addresses BBC Documentary

Controversial Nigerian socialite and self-acclaimed prophetess, Adetoun Onajobi aka Just Adetoun, has reacted to a documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on the late Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, widely known as TB Joshua.

The documentary, which is set to be released by the BBC, is a three-part investigation outlining the alleged atrocities and sexual crimes committed by the late clergyman.

As part of the investigation, the BBC interviewed at least 30 former members and workers of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN). The first segment of the documentary is slated for release on January 8.

The three-part documentary exposes the alleged covert lifestyle of the deceased SCOAN founder, detailing instances of abuse, harassment, rape, manipulation, and staged miracles.

The sources claimed that although the church was aware of all the allegations, they never investigated them.

Part of the documentary reveals how SCOAN allegedly shielded its congregation from the truth about the collapse of one of the church’s guesthouses in 2014.

Reacting to the allegation via the comment section of a post by popular blogger Tunde Ednut, Adetoun insisted that she stayed with Joshua while she was young and never experienced such.

She wrote, “I lived with TB Joshua at my tender age, never did I see ds or smell such. One day I will talk about him.”