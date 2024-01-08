Ensure Quick Dispensation Of Justice, Kebbi Governor Tells CJ

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has urged the recently inaugurated Chief Judge, Justice Umar Abubakar and the Grand Khadi, Siddiku Usman, to diligently fulfil their statutory duties by expeditiously administering justice.

The governor issued this directive during the swearing-in ceremony conducted on Monday at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Idris said, “I want to charge you to be alive to your responsibilities, I urge you to be above board in the discharge of your official duties. It is your duty to ensure quick dispensation of justice to all people in the state.”

He assured them that “government is ready to give you the necessary support at all times to facilitate your duties because the judiciary is an important arm of government that this administration must not joke with.”

Responding to the governor’s gesture, Abubakar expressed gratitude for the honour and committed to fulfilling his duties in accordance with the Oath of Office outlined in the nation’s constitution.

In a related development, the governor proceeded to inaugurate various Boards of Agencies, Departments, and Parastatals.

These include the Governing Board for the State University in Aliero, Boards for the College of Nursing Sciences, the College of Education in Argungu, the Preaching Board, and the College of Health Sciences in Jega, among others.

During the event, Idris took the opportunity to announce to farmers in the state that pumping machines would be provided to support farming activities, aiming for an early and abundant harvest. This initiative is intended to complement the National Food Security Programme of the Federal Government.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of key government officials, their family members, friends, and well-wishers.