FG To Provide Free Petrol To Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government is reportedly making plans to provide free petrol/fuel to citizens of Kebbi State in collaboration with the state government.

Kebbi State Governor, Nasiru Idris, disclosed this during the weekend, noting that arrangement has been finalized for the provision of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to farmers during the dry season farming period.

The initiative, he said, is aimed to enhance agricultural productivity in the state.

According to Daily Trust, Governor Idiris noted this during a recent address to All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Yauri, a local government headquarters in the state.

The governor highlighted his collaboration with the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu, in ensuring the efficient distribution of fuel to the farmers.

Idris also said his administration would distribute 12,000 solar-powered water pumps to farmers, noting that it had already distributed 6,000.

In other news, more than 300 widows, divorcees, and indigents were united in matrimony during a grand wedding ceremony held at the Gwandu Emirate Palace in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the Kebbi state government, led by the wife of the governor, Hajia Nafisa Nasir Idris, orchestrated this mass wedding.

The event, this news platform understands, was executed by the NANAS Foundation, a charitable initiative founded by Nafisa Idris.

In her remark during the event, Mrs Idris emphasized that the primary objective of the mass wedding was to address the prevalent issue of high divorce rates, as well as to support widows who had lost their spouses or experienced failed marriages.

She further mentioned that the event aimed to assist financially disadvantaged individuals who were unable to afford the expenses associated with marriage, by providing them with essential household items such as beds, chairs, and kitchen utensils.

The Kebbi State First Lady emphasized that it is the duty of the government to extend assistance to its citizens in the most effective manner possible.

Therefore, organizing these mass weddings was a means to instil a sense of belonging and assurance among divorces, widows, and the less fortunate, ensuring that they were aware of the compassionate governance under Governor Nasir Idris.

“My husband has said it at several public functions that he will return governance to the people, and he is doing just that through massive projects and welfare to the people of Kebbi State,” The Kebbi State First Lady noted.