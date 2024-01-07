Ogun Police Arrest Pastor For Allegedly Defiling A Minor

A self-proclaimed pastor identified as Clinton John has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police Force over alleged sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl.

Naija News understands that the arrest was made following a report from the victim’s family, who became suspicious after their daughter was treated for recurring infections.

The victim disclosed to the police that the 43-year-old pastor linked with the Mega World Healing Ministry, Giwa Agbado, in the Ifo Local Government Area of the state, had been engaging in unlawful sexual activities with her since 2022, when she was just 14 years old.

The victim also revealed that the pastor had threatened to harm her if she ever disclosed their illicit relationship.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect in a statement issued on Saturday night, the command’s police spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, highlighted the victim’s alarming behaviour that raised concerns about her involvement in sexual activities while keeping the perpetrator’s identity concealed.

The statement partly read, “A family in Giwa Agbado Ogun State has reported a case of alleged defilement to the Agbado divisional Police Station that their 16-year-old daughter has been repeatedly treated for reoccurring infections, and exhibited frightful tendencies that made the parents suspicious that their daughter may have been involved in sexual intercourse, but concealing the identity of the person.

“The parents persuaded their daughter who later confessed that one Pastor Clinton John ‘m’ aged 43 years old of Mega World Healing Ministry has been fiercely having unlawful carnal knowledge of her since November of 2022.

“The 16-year-old daughter further stated that the Pastor threatened to kill her if she ever revealed the cagey affair to anyone.

“The suspect on interrogation has confessed to the crime and admitted that time after time he had unlawful carnal knowledge of the 16-year-old. The victim has been issued with medical forms for treatment and examination.

“Pastor Clinton Oscar will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department Eleweran for discreet investigation.”