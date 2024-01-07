Full List: 23 Teams Qualify For FA Cup 4th Round After Weekend Matches

A total of 23 teams have successfully secured their place in the fourth round of this season’s FA Cup, Naija News reports.

This comes after the completion of the third-round matches on Sunday, with English Premier League side, Liverpool beating rival, Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirate Stadium.

Earlier, Manchester City displayed an impressive performance by defeating Huddersfield 5-0, guaranteeing their progression to the next round of the FA Cup.

Similarly, Leeds United emerged victorious with a 3-0 win over Peterborough in an away match.

Naija News reports that Liverpool’s success on Sunday was attributed to Jakub Kiwior’s unfortunate own goal and Luis Diaz’s remarkable strike, ultimately leading to Arsenal’s elimination from the competition.

Below are the teams that have booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round after Sunday’s matches:

Premier League sides:

Bournemouth

Chelsea

Coventry City

Fulham

Leicester City

Leeds United (pending their outcome against Peterborough United)

Liverpool

Manchester City

Newcastle United

Sheffield United

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

Watford

West Ham United (pending their outcome against Bristol City)

Championship sides:

Blackburn Rovers

Brighton & Hove Albion

Ipswich Town

Sheffield Wednesday

Swansea City

Non-league sides:

Maidstone United (National League)

Wrexham (National League)

On Monday, Wigan Athletic will be the host to Manchester United in the third-round tie. Additionally, the third round replays are scheduled to occur on January 15, 16, and 17.

Naija News reports that the draw for the fourth round is expected to take place on Monday, January 8th.