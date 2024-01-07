Sports
Full List: 23 Teams Qualify For FA Cup 4th Round After Weekend Matches
A total of 23 teams have successfully secured their place in the fourth round of this season’s FA Cup, Naija News reports.
This comes after the completion of the third-round matches on Sunday, with English Premier League side, Liverpool beating rival, Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirate Stadium.
Earlier, Manchester City displayed an impressive performance by defeating Huddersfield 5-0, guaranteeing their progression to the next round of the FA Cup.
Similarly, Leeds United emerged victorious with a 3-0 win over Peterborough in an away match.
Naija News reports that Liverpool’s success on Sunday was attributed to Jakub Kiwior’s unfortunate own goal and Luis Diaz’s remarkable strike, ultimately leading to Arsenal’s elimination from the competition.
Below are the teams that have booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round after Sunday’s matches:
Premier League sides:
- Bournemouth
- Chelsea
- Coventry City
- Fulham
- Leicester City
- Leeds United (pending their outcome against Peterborough United)
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Newcastle United
- Sheffield United
- Southampton
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Watford
- West Ham United (pending their outcome against Bristol City)
Championship sides:
- Blackburn Rovers
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- Ipswich Town
- Sheffield Wednesday
- Swansea City
Non-league sides:
- Maidstone United (National League)
- Wrexham (National League)
On Monday, Wigan Athletic will be the host to Manchester United in the third-round tie. Additionally, the third round replays are scheduled to occur on January 15, 16, and 17.
Naija News reports that the draw for the fourth round is expected to take place on Monday, January 8th.