Transfer Update On Fikayo Tomori, Sancho, Dier, Phillips, Aguerd, Olise, Martial, Others

Arsenal are interested in AC Milan’s and Nigerian-born England 26-year-old center-back, Fikayo Tomori, according to Football Transfers.

Bayern Munich are in negotiations with several center-backs, including 29-year-old Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur, the Athletic claimed.

Manchester United will pay the majority of Sancho’s salary should the 23-year-old England winger return to Borussia Dortmund on loan, which is an unlikely scenario, i Sports reported.

Newcastle United are interested in signing 28-year-old England and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, as Juventus have pulled out of the competition, according to the Sun.

If West Ham manager David Moyes can find a replacement before the transfer window ends, the 27-year-old Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd may be sold this month, according to the Standard.

Aguerd is the target of Roma and AC Milan; West Ham value him at £30 million, CaughtOffside reported.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, a 22-year-old former winger for France Under-21, is being actively monitored by Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea, according to Football Insider.

Villarreal of Spain are interested in 22-year-old Facundo Pellistri, a winger for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag, the manager of the Red Devils, is willing to let go of the Uruguayan international, the Sun claimed.

Napoli will compete with Tottenham to acquire 21-year-old Radu Dragusin, a Romanian defender for Genoa, ESPN claimed.

Following Leeds United’s termination of his loan, English defender Djed Spence, 23, will be made available for transfer by Spurs, according to Mail.

Manchester United and France forward Anthony Martial, 28, is being pursued by Turkish team Fenerbahce, as reported by Takvim.

Valentin Barco, a 19-year-old defender for Boca Juniors and Argentina Under-20, has a $10 million (£7.9 million) release clause activated by Brighton. He has also been linked to Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, according to TyC Sports.

The 22-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United is attracting interest from Aston Villa and Brighton, according to Football Insider.