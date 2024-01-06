Police Arrest Those Running Gistlover Blog

The Nigeria police Force National Cybercrime Center have arrested three people in connection to a case of conspiracy, cyberstalking, and threat to life.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, says the suspects namely Adebukola Kolapo, Nnedum Micheal Somtomchukwu and Isaac Akpokighe, all male of ages 27, 25 and 30, respectively, are members of a syndicate called Gistlover family, responsible for the daily running of the Gistlover blog.

The arrest was made at the instance of a petition filed by Hon and Doctor Seye Oladejo.

The Gistlover blog is a microblogging platform known for “cyberstalking, incitement, blackmail, and sundry, which has over the years been a course for public outcry.”

The statement reads, “Upon arrest the suspects revealed their various degrees of involvement in the conspiracy, corroborating the already available overwhelming evidences. The first suspect Adebukola Kolapo a.k.a Omo oba Gistlover was responsible for the creation of over 80 percent of the Gistlover pages thereby lending his digital footprint for the perpetration of the aforementioned criminal act.

“Being on the pay roll of the said platform and having enjoyed incentives like car gifts and monies, Adebukola was saddled with the responsibility of scouting, editing and captioning contents including the cyber stalking post made against the complainant, Hon. And Dr. Mrs Oluseyi Oladejo. Adebukola has also contributed in laundering monies gotten from the illegal scheme through various means.

“In more developments, digital Forensic analysis led to the recovery of eight (8) gist lover pages created on the instruction of the head of the syndicate by Adebukola, and wallet addresses used in laundering these monies.”