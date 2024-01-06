Planned WAEC CBT Will Cause Mass Failure In North – Arewa Youths

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has rejected the introduction of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the conduct of the forthcoming West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Naija News recalls that WAEC had announced plans to adopt CBT-based testing for its examinations starting in 2024.

In a statement on Saturday signed by its President, Yerima Shettima, the group said such a mode of examination will lead to massive failure among students in the North, especially those in rural areas who are not computer literate.

He said WAEC should make it optional and allow candidates to choose between the traditional pen-and-paper format and the computer-based approach.

Shettima maintained that such options would allow students to opt for the format they are most comfortable with in the exams.

Shettima said the decision is imperative to prevent a massive failure rate among students who deserve fair and equal opportunities for success.

He said research conducted by the AYCF in selected northern states such as Zamfara, Jigawa, Taraba, Adamawa, Nasarawa, and Plateau, showed that the CBT exams have consistently led to failure among students attending public schools, where computer skills are often not taught.

He said: “Even the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) CBT exams have placed underprivileged students in a predicament, as they struggle to answer questions in a format they are unfamiliar with.

“Many students who failed the CBT-based JAMB exams last year argued that their failures were a result of systemic failures, including insufficient facilities or network failures during the exams.

“Additionally, a lack of proper and adequate computer skills, coupled with outdated desktop computers that are not properly maintained by CBT centres further exacerbate the situation.

“As the exams are timed, these delays significantly hinder the performance of students who otherwise possess sufficient knowledge of the content.

“In the light of these findings, the AYCF urgently calls upon the Ministry of Education, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), and other relevant Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to unite and reject the planned CBT exams.”