WAEC Gets New Head Of Council

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has elected Prof. Thomas Brima Rick Yormah as the 21st Chairman of the Council.

The Head of Public Affairs at the WAEC Headquarters in Accra, Ghana, Demianus Ojijeogu, announced this development during the 72nd Annual Council Meeting.

Naija News understands that the new chairman was elected in the Republic of Sierra Leone during the week-long WAEC Council meeting.

In his keynote address, His Excellency, Retired Brigadier (Dr.) Julius Maada Bio (GCRSL), represented by Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, officially opened the gathering and extended congratulations to WAEC on its 72nd anniversary.

He acknowledged the significant role that the Council has played in the educational development of the sub-region over the past seventy-two years, emphasizing its contribution as a catalyst for educational reforms in member countries.

The Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education in Sierra Leone, Hon. Conrad Sackey, highlighted the significant role played by the Council since its establishment in 1952.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining educational standards and fostering a broader vision beyond examinations within the sub-region.

The Minister commended WAEC for its continuous relevance over the past seven decades and called upon all stakeholders to collaborate in eradicating examination malpractice.

Additionally, during the event, three Ghanaian candidates were honoured with the WAEC International Excellence Award for their exceptional performance in the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2023.

These recipients were Master Amo-Kodieh Leonard Kofi (1st Prize), Master Dzandu Selorm (2nd Prize), and Master Asenso-Gyambibi Daniel (3rd Prize).

Master Amo-Kodieh Leonard Kofi was also presented with the Augustus Bandele Oyediran Award for Best Candidate in West Africa, 2023.

Two candidates from the Republic of Sierra Leone were recognized with the National Distinction Award, while another candidate was granted the National Merit Award.

The recipients were Miss. Mammah E. A. Raymonda (1st Prize), Master Bangura Joshua (2nd Prize), and Master Fillie Sahr Edward (Merit Award).

Also, Prof. Jonas A. S. Redwood-Sawyerr has bestowed the title of Distinguished Friend of Council in acknowledgement of his exceptional contributions to the Council’s objectives, Naija News understands.

Prof. Yatta Kanu was elected as the Vice Chairman of the Council for a term of one year. She takes over from Dr. Ebrima Sisawo of the Republic of The Gambia.

The Council, which serves as the governing body of WAEC, convenes annually in rotation among its five member countries: The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

The 71st Meeting was hosted in Banjul in 2023 by the Government of the Republic of The Gambia, and the 73rd edition will be hosted by the Government of Liberia in March 2025, as per the invitation of Liberia’s delegation.